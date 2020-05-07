Students enter a school in Wuhan, China. (Free Press Photo: .)

China believes that the world’s attention must focus on ending the pandemic of coronavirus and that this is not the time to launch the investigations that it claims United States on how that country managed the appearance of the new pathogen and on its origin.

“I think for the moment the first thing, the highest priority, is saving lives and if we talk about research or evaluations we need a good atmosphere, you cannot allow politically motivated criticism. This is a political virus that is spreading and must be stopped, “said the Chinese ambassador to the UN in Geneva today, Chen Xu.

The diplomat, who also represents China before the World Health Organization (WHO), He added that evaluating how to act in a situation is beneficial for all and should be done after each international health emergency, as recently happened with the epidemic of Ebola, so that the world is better prepared for similar future situations.

However, he considered that they are “Absurd and ridiculous” claims that China withheld information from the who, as well as threats that compensation for damages to the economy will be demanded.

There is a mentality in the political class in the United States that blames China for everything. ” Chen Xu, Chinese ambassador to the UN

At the highest level, such comments have come from the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, who has stated that his government has “an enormous amount of evidence” that the new coronavirus is not of animal origin, but was manufactured in a laboratory. “

Those hints have pointed to Wuhan Virology Laboratory, the locality considered as the origin of the pandemic.

The WHO has repeatedly denied that the virus has been genetically manipulated and, as a conclusion of the review of thousands of studies around the world, has reaffirmed that it is part of the coronaviruses that live in bats and that have jumped to humans by passing by an animal that acted as an “intermediary”.

Ambassador Chen said that accusations such as those launched by the US government do not contribute to fighting the pandemic and are a way to blame others for what went wrong in the US, the current global epicenter of the coronavirus.

He maintained that this attitude corresponds at the same time to a “mentality in the political class of the United States that blames China everything ”and that at the same time seeks to divert attention“ from the failure ”of the United States to prevent the spread of the virus in its territory.

I am not in a position to say whether this virus came from Wuhan or elsewhere. ” Chen Xu, Chinese ambassador to the UN

On the demand of a part of the scientific community for China to open the Wuhan laboratory to international scrutiny, Chen replied that this will depend on the conditions: “If we talk about international exchange and cooperation … but if it is an investigation like that of that the United States speaks is something else. ”

The ambassador avoided answering clearly if China could invite WHO to carry out such research, but he did anticipate that if he does so “we would have to set the priorities and the atmosphere well.”

On the discovery that there were cases of coronaviruses in France in late December (at least one verified by recent laboratory tests), Chen said that in this case, no one wonders why Paris did not report it to the WHO.

Asked if he believed that the virus had leaped humans out of Wuhan, the ambassador replied, “I am not in a position to say whether this virus came from Wuhan or elsewhere. Some mention that in France cases were reported in December, but we cannot easily draw the conclusion that the first case originated there ”.