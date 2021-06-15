China opens its ‘Camp Mars’ for simulations

It is a foundation for scientists and space enthusiasts to learn more about the red planet.

China has built a ‘Mars Camp’ in Lenghu city in the country’s northwest Qinghai province to simulate environmental conditions on the red planet.

The desert landscape on which this ‘camp’ sits resembles the surface of Mars. The red rock area of ​​the Qaidam Basin in western Qinghai is, according to experts, “the most Martian place on Earth.”

Immersive experiences

Construction of the simulation camp began in the city in 2019 with a base designed as a place for scientists and space enthusiasts to gain a better understanding of Mars with immersive experiences.

The camp covers an area of ​​702 hectares and consists of a resort, a Mars community, a simulation base and other facilities.