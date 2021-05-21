China on Mars: the videos of the rover already exploring the planet

The rover of China on Mars Zhurong, named after a Chinese fire god, already carries out his mission in the Red planet.

This is demonstrated by the first images from Mars showing its solar energy panels, the ramp of the descent module, the texture of the ground and the horizon, which were released by the China Space Agency.

China became the third country, after Russia and the United States, to have landed a spacecraft on the red planet.

The mission Tianwen-1, which includes an orbiter, a lander and a rover, departed from Earth in July 2020 Y arrived on Mars in February 2021But the landing was China’s biggest test of its nascent deep-space exploration capabilities.

This is the first mission to send three elements to the planet, “it is a great leap for China, because they are doing in one go what NASA took decades to do,” he says. Roberto Orosei, planetary scientist at the Institute of Radioastronomy in Bologna (Italy).

China’s mission on Mars

Now, it is in orbit around Mars, having dropped the lander and its Zhurong rover.

With the successful landing of its rover, China completed the most dangerous stage of its ten-month mission, as the lander and the rover plummeted through the Martian atmosphere and had to be performed autonomously.

“Each step had only one chance, and the actions were closely linked. If there had been any failure, the landing would have failed, ”Geng Yan, an official with the Center for Lunar Exploration and Space Program of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), told Xinhua.

The six-wheeled rover, which landed in an area called Utopia Planitia, has a system that allows it to use solar energy to propel itself and the plan is that it can explore for at least three months, but could survive for years, as did the Spirit rovers. and Opportunity from NASA.

The site it explores is a wide, flat expanse covered mostly by volcanic material, which may have been modified by more recent processes, such as the repeated freezing and thawing of ice.

According to Orosei, a layer of permafrost – a subsoil layer that is frozen – could be hidden just below that surface.

Zhurong is equipped with a suite of instruments to explore the Martian environment.

It has two cameras mounted on a mast to take pictures of nearby rocks while the rover is stationary; These will be used to plan the trips you make.

In addition, a multispectral camera placed between these two navigation cameras will reveal the minerals present in these rocks.

Like Perseverance, Zhurong has a ground penetrating radar.

As you travel through the basin, it will reveal the geological processes that led to the formation of the regions that the rover travels through.

The Chinese rover could detect the thin horizon that marks the permafrost, know how deep it is, and its general characteristics, it could offer information about the most recent climate changes on Mars, and reveal the fate of ancient water that could have soaked the surface .

It also has laser-based technology to study the composition of rocks.

Zhurong is the first rover equipped with a magnetometer to measure the magnetic field in its vicinity. This instrument could provide information on how Mars lost its strong magnetic field, a fact that transformed the planet into a cold and dry place, unattractive to life.

While the rover does its thing on the surface of Mars, from orbit, Tianwen-1 will communicate Zhurong’s knowledge to Earth. But the orbiter – whose name means questions to the sky – will also make its own scientific contributions with its seven instruments, including cameras, a ground-penetrating radar and a spectrometer.

The Chinese mission will also study the boundary between the high Martian atmosphere and solar winds to better understand the current workings of Mars’ magnetic field.

A successful landing on Mars could usher in more advanced Chinese missions, including a sample return initiative, scheduled for 2030.

Other active missions on Mars

Zhurong now joins other active missions on Mars. NASA’s rover, which arrived on February 18, is several hundred kilometers from the landing site, and NASA’s Curiosity rover has been poking around the planet since 2012.

Several spacecraft are also prowling Mars, including the Hope orbiter from the United Arab Emirates, which also arrived in February.