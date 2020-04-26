The Xpeng P7 has everything you would want from a Tesla but with a more affordable price and a level of autonomy 3

Xpeng Motors, one of the Chinese automakers, has announced the launch of its new car, a smart vehicle capable of reaching autonomy level 3 and taking control of itself in different situations on the road.

Its about Xpeng P7, a kind of mix between the Model S and the Model 3 but with its own details that make it look quite attractive, such as the headlights separated into two groups in the style Citroen.

Something that really stands out to the P7 is that, although it is not known what type of batteries it will actually use, the P7 could face you against the Model 3 on a trip, because according to the automaker, the Chinese government measured the autonomy of the P7 in 706 kilometers, although in NEDC cycle; instead, the Model 3 with greater autonomy measured 675 kilometers in the same cycle in its day, although it was an old test.

The P7 is platform based Drive AGX Xavier from Nvidia to manage and drive the car so semi-autonomous. Throughout its entire body, it has 12 ultrasonic sensors, five high-precision radars and 13 exterior cameras and one interior; Nvidia’s system is capable of analyzing all the data coming from these devices and making independent decisions.

According to the El Español portal, the P7 would be a level 3 autonomous car, so it would be able to carry out actions such as changing lanes and overtaking without the driver having to lift a single finger.

Xpeng He claims that this mode will allow us to let the car drive only in controlled environments like highways, similar to the Tesla Autopilot. In addition, you can also drive on some urban roads and in parking lots.

The price of Xpeng P7 It is very accessible, since the basic model of the P7 will be available for 240,000 yuan, just over € 31,200, and based on options the price can end at 370,000 yuan, approximately € 48,000.

