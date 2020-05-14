China needs a more active fiscal policy as the pressure on its economy continues to increase, according to an article by the country’s finance minister, Liu Kun, published in the People’s Daily newspaper on Thursday.

The comments come amid growing market expectations that the government may announce a substantial new stimulus package soon to help businesses and families hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak. The annual session of the National People’s Congress begins on May 22.

“Currently, China’s economic and social development still faces great uncertainty, and the negative pressure on the economy is still increasing,” said Liu.

“A more active fiscal policy is a practical necessity to protect against downward pressure on the economy.”

China has launched a series of fiscal and monetary support measures since the outbreak intensified in the country in January to mitigate the economic damage from the health crisis. Analysts widely hope that the National People’s Congress will approve more corporate relief measures, a higher fiscal deficit target and allow local governments to sell more debt to finance infrastructure projects.

Liu said further tax cuts would help companies, saying securing and expanding jobs is a priority.

China will also ensure the supply of important food and agricultural products, including the implementation of policies to support the recovery of swine production, he added.

