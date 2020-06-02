A tweet of only three words.

The simple expression shared by Hua Chunying, a spokesman for the Chinese Communist Party’s Foreign Ministry, is terse and bold enough to constitute yet another biting attack on the United States government.

In yet another episode of the rapidly deteriorating relations between the United States and China based on prolonged and unpleasant comings and goings, the Asian power pointed to the “hypocrisy” that it perceives on the part of the United States regarding the decision of Beijing to implement controversial national security laws in Hong Kong.

mimics the desperate plea of ​​a black man killed by a white cop in Minneapolis. After several impressive cases in the past, the three words – “I can’t breathe” – have become an unwanted catchphrase for those fighting against institutional police racism towards the black population. “Data-reactid =” 15 “> The tweet mimics the desperate plea of ​​a black man killed by a white cop in Minneapolis. After several impressive cases in the past, the three words -” I can’t breathe “- have become an unwanted catchphrase for those who They fight against institutional racism of the police towards the black population.

Hua Chunying’s snub disqualifies America’s political elite at a time when most states in the country are trying to quell the violent protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, while also trying to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t breathe.”

Hua’s tweet was shared along with a screenshot from another post by U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, criticizing the Chinese government for its policy in Hong Kong.

“People around the world who love freedom must respect the rule of law and be held accountable to the Communist Party of China which has blatantly failed to deliver on the promises made to the people of Hong Kong,” Ortagus wrote in his previous message.

In another tweet, Hua shared an excerpt from the Russia-funded RT channel in the United States criticizing Washington for its support of Hong Kong protesters, while calling US protesters “thugs.”

On Friday, Donald Trump tweeted that authorities would fire on looters across the United States amid protests.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” he said.

“When the looting begins, the shooting begins.”

“Their interference always worsens the peace and stability of the region. As for their own country, they are showing their hypocrisy. ”

HIPOCRESÍA DE MATONES Y HEROES https://www.rt.com/shows/news-with-rick-sanchez/490196-america-in-crisis-days-of/…

Diao’s remarks came amid an attack orchestrated by the Chinese state media against the United States government.

especially Washington, for its handling of the pro-democracy protests that rocked Hong Kong last year.“data-reactid =” 38 “> Beijing is angered by criticism from large western capitals, especially Washington, for its handling of pro-democracy protests that rocked Hong Kong last year.

The Chinese state-controlled media outlet circulated video clips suggesting that the Hong Kong police were “contained” compared to actions seen in the United States.

The state-run outlet began using the hashtag “Hong Kong Police Restraint” on the Weibo platform, the Chinese equivalent of western Twitter.