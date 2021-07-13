China may solve chip shortage with its war on Bitcoin

One of the biggest problems with technology in recent months is due to one of its smallest components: the chips. After months of shortages, the effects have extended beyond the difficulty of buying an Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5. Automotive companies are hit the hardest, and even household appliances could start to have supply problems.

At the beginning of this year, companies expected supply chains to be ready and products to be back on shelves more consistently in summer, but we are already in July it is about to end and it seems that there is no end in sight. And with the upcoming series of big tech launches and the holiday shopping season, hopefully things get worse before they get better.

How China and its war on cryptocurrencies can solve a global technology crisis REUTERS / Stephen Lam

According to the market research company NPD, the largest TV models have seen a 30% price increase over last year. It’s a direct result of the current semiconductor crisis, and the price hike could be evident in other devices with similar circuitry: laptops, tablets, and virtual reality devices.

Cryptocurrency miners get the chips before anyone else with the help of online bots. GPUs allow them to crack cryptographic codes and mine cryptocurrencies and thus earn a huge amount of money. However, China’s decision to fight cryptocurrencies may see this entire huge global chip shortage problem start to be solved... right now.

Graphics processor prices in China have plummeted after mining crackdown, the ownership and trading of cryptocurrencies in the country. The decline in demand for chips, and therefore in price, is the direct result of Beijing practically banning digital money, according to the South China Morning Post.

Read more

China’s rulers frown on coins like Bitcoin and Ethereumas they say they have no inherent value and can be manipulated, which makes them a bad investment. And now that mining is frowned upon – or outright banned in Sichuan, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang – there is less demand for numerical computing hardware, driving prices down. We imagine that mining farms are also selling their equipment. Interestingly, the value of Bitcoin and the band has been affected by the edict from China.

This is good news for gamers and PC makers. looking for parts. Recently, Nvidia announced that it had reduced the cryptocurrency mining capacity on its latest GeForce RTX GPUs in an effort to scare away miners, after gamers complained that they had to compete with miners for graphics chips.

Chinese crackdown hits Bitcoin price hard

In a statement on Monday, the People’s Bank of China said it had “interviewed” representatives of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the Agricultural Bank of China, the Construction Bank, the Postal Savings Bank, the Industrial Bank and the Alipay Technology Network (China), to remind them not to promote those currencies or offer bank account services to these types of investments.

The People’s Bank of China pointed out that virtual currency trading activities disturb the normal economic and financial order, they create risks of illegal cross-border transfer of assets, money laundering and other illegal and criminal activities, and seriously violate the security of people’s property, “he said.

The Chinese measures have had a deleterious effect on the price of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Prices rose slightly to exceed $ 40,000 per coin in mid-June (thanks, in part, to a tweet from Elon Musk), but since then they have been falling to around $ 31,713. This figure is lower than the more than $ 63,000 per coin at its peak price in April.

The Chinese government ordered the closure of multiple Bitcoin mines in Sichuan Xinjiang. Up to 90% of mining capacity has been reduced, according to the Global Times.

More news that may interest you:

The chip crisis threatens the recovery of the automobile in Latin America

Investing in chips, the real gold right now

Intel thinks chip shortage could last for more years