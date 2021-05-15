China manages to land its Tiawen-1 probe on Mars

The Zhurong rover carrying the probe will investigate Mars for at least three months

China becomes the third world power to land a probe on an alien planet

All three missions launched to the red planet last summer have been successful and have met their objectives.

China has managed to land its Tiawen-1 probe on Mars this Saturday, which marks a milestone as it is the first time that the Asian Giant has managed to land a lander on an extraterrestrial planet.

Tianwen-1 lifted off from Earth on July 23 and reached orbit of the red planet in February. The flight It is one of the most difficult that China has ever undertaken. If everything goes according to plan the Zhurong rover carrying the probe, named for the Chinese god of fire, will investigate Mars for at least three months.

The Zhurong weighs about 240 kilos, has six wheels and four solar panels, and can move on the surface of Mars. at 200 meters per hour. It carries scientific instruments that will be used to collect information on the composition of the planet’s surface, its geological structure and climatic conditions.

With its first landing on Mars, China wants to catch up with the United States, which has already sent several research devices to tour the planet. The Soviet Union managed to land a probe on Mars in the 1970s, but eventually lost contact with the spacecraft.

The Chinese mission is one of three flights to Mars that launched from Earth last summer. The other launches were from the United Arab Emirates and the United States, which managed to land the Perseverance rover in February. Beijing has steadily expanded its space program in recent years and has missions planned for decades to come.