View of the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China in Beijing (China). . / Peter Trebitsch

(.M0297 /)

Beijing, Jun 22 . .- China maintained at 3.85% its reference rate for one-year loans that the People’s Bank of China (BPC, central) began to measure in August last year with the aim of reducing the cost of corporate borrowing, the agency reported today.

Thus, the so-called benchmark rate for one-year loans remains at 3.85% in June, as in May and April, for the 4.05% registered in the months of February and March.

The benchmark rate for five-year loans stood at 4.65%, the same as the previous month.

This new rate is calculated based on price contributions from a number of banks, including small lenders that tend to have higher financing costs and greater exposure to bad loans.

The change in measurement is intended « to better reflect market changes to guide borrowing costs to a lower level and thereby support the real economy, » according to the state news agency Xinhua. In other words, to help businesses affected by the weakness in domestic demand derived from the coronavirus crisis.

In a report sent to its subscribers, the British consultancy firm Capital Economics considers that the data is as expected, and that the BPC has no interest in relaxing its monetary policy much more in the near future.

« The PCB could be thinking about how to withdraw its stimulus packages to reactivate the economy after the coronavirus outbreak, » says economist Martin Rasmussen, of the aforementioned consulting firm.