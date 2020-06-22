FILE PHOTO: A man in a mask walks past the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China in Beijing, China on February 3, 2020. . / Jason Lee (JASON LEE /)

SHANGHAI, June 22 (.) – China left its benchmark lending rate unchanged for the second month in a row in June’s review on Monday, in line with market expectations, after the central bank held steady. the costs of medium-term loans last week.

The prime interest rate (LPR), used as the main benchmark for the cost of loans, remained at 3.85% since last month’s adjustment, while the five-year LPR also fell. maintained at 4.65% compared to the previous revision.

The adjustments in the LPR affect the price that lenders charge businesses and households for loans, and the five-year rate influences the price of mortgages.

A . poll of traders and analysts carried out last week showed that more than 70% of all participants expected China to keep the benchmark loan rate unchanged this month. Only 20% of all respondents predicted a marginal cut in the one-year interest rate.

The central bank renewed some medium-term loans maturing last week, keeping interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive month.

The Medium Term Lending Facility (MLF), one of the main tools of the Chinese central bank to manage long-term liquidity in the banking system, serves as a guide for the new LPR. The one-year MLF interest rate remains at 2.95%.

The LPR is a reference rate for loans established monthly by 18 banks. The central bank adjusted the mechanism to set the LPR price in August 2019, adding a link with the MLF rate.

(Information from Winni Zhou, Judy Hua and Andrew Galbraith; edited by Jacqueline Wong, translated by Michael Susin at the Gdansk newsroom)