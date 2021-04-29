China launches the first module of its space station, which will be ready in 2022

It is the largest and heaviest spacecraft that China has ever built

The module will be critical for future operations, as the astronauts will live there

The space station is scheduled to operate for 15 years

China has launched the central capsule of its space station, embarking on the construction of one of the largest and most sophisticated space facilities in its space program.

A Long March 5B heavy-lift carrier rocket, with a center stage and four side thrusters, a height equivalent to an 18-story building and a takeoff weight of 849 tons, it took off at 3.23 UTC from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on Hainan Island, south China.

The module, a key element for future space station operations

The launch is tasked with transporting the 22.5-ton capsule, the largest and heaviest spaceship China has ever built, to a low Earth orbit about 400 kilometers above Earth to place the first piece of the country’s space station. The weight of the ship is equal to that of 15 full-size cars combined.

The multi-module space station, Called Tiangong, or Celestial Palace, it will be composed mainly of three components, a central module attached to two space laboratories, with a combined weight of almost 70 tons.

The central capsule, called Tianhe, or Harmony of the Skies, is 16.6 meters long and 4.2 meters in diameter. It has three parts: a connection section, a life support and control section, and a resource section.

The module will be critical to the future operations of the space station, as the astronauts will live there and control the entire station from the inside. It will also be used to host scientific experiments.

China thus begins its third stage of its manned space program

The construction of the space station marks the beginning of the third stage of China’s manned space program, which was approved by the government in 1992. The first two stages of the program had been successfully concluded with six manned space flights and two experimental laboratory missions. space.

After the capsule was launched, astronauts from the Shenzhou XII and XIII missions and two freighters will launch in a few months to prepare the module for docking with other parts of the station.

Next year, the two Tiangong space laboratories, two manned missions and two robotic cargo flights will be dispatched to continue the construction of the station.

Once completed, the facility will be able to dock with multiple manned and cargo spacecraft at the same time and will also be able to connect with foreign spacecraft if they have a designated docking hatch.

It will be in operation by the end of 2022

It will be manned by three astronauts in long shifts that will last several months. During transfers between shifts, the station will accommodate up to six astronauts.

The entire Tiangong station is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2022 and is scheduled to operate for about 15 yearsmission planners said, quoted by the Chinese Space Agency (CNSA) in a statement.

In addition to its own components, the station it will also be accompanied by an optical telescope that will get up once the season is over to fly along with it.