China registered only four new infections of COVID-19, while maintaining at 4 thousand 634 the total deaths from the disease

China registered four new cases of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, all of them “imported”, reported today by the National Health Commission.

Two of the cases were registered in the eastern province of Shandong, one in the southern province of Guangzhou and the rest in the city of Shanghai.

On Thursday, the health authority did not diagnose new cases, while on Wednesday it registered two new coronavirus infections, both in travelers arriving from abroad, and on Tuesday a single infection, also “imported”.

On the other hand, the authorities reported that until the last local midnight 11 patients had been discharged, so the number of infected people in the Asian giant is 63, of which 3 are in serious condition.

The total number of deaths from the COVID-19 it remains at 4 thousand 634, among the 82 thousand 999 infected diagnosed officially in China since the beginning of the pandemic, and of which 78 thousand 302 successfully overcome the disease and were discharged.

To date, 744,490 close contacts with the infected have been medically monitored, of which 5,545 are still under observation, and of these five would be suspected cases of having infected the virus.

As for the infected asymptomatic, China registered 4 new cases in the latter part, which places the total number of people in these circumstances and under observation at 396.

In Hong Kong, cases stand at 1,035 with four deaths and in Taiwan, a total of 442 cases and 7 deaths are recorded.

Since last March, China has witnessed a considerable drop in the transmission of new cases of the virus locally, after drastic preventive measures and limitation of movements help control the pandemic in many parts of the country.

However, since then the trickle of “imported” cases from abroad has continued, the vast majority of them related to Chinese returning to their country from others severely affected by the new coronavirus.

With information from .