China registered four new cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on Friday, all of them “imported” from abroad, the Asian giant’s National Health Commission reported today.

Two of the cases were registered in the eastern province of Shandong, one in the southern province of Guangzhou and the rest in the city of Shanghai.

On Thursday, the health authority did not diagnose new cases, while on Wednesday it registered two nine infections with the coronavirus, both in travelers arriving from abroad, and on Tuesday a single infection, also “imported”.

On the other hand, the authorities reported that, until last local midnight (16.00 GMT on Friday), 11 patients had been discharged, so the number of active infected in the Asian giant is 63, of the which 3 are in serious condition.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 4,634, among the 82,999 infected diagnosed officially in China since the start of the pandemic, and of whom 78,302 successfully overcome the disease and were discharged.

To date, 744,490 close contacts with the infected have been medically monitored, of which 5,545 are still under observation, and of these five would be suspected cases of having contracted the virus.

As for the asymptomatic infected, China registered 4 new cases in the latter part, which places the total number of people in these circumstances and under observation at 396.

In Hong Kong, cases stand at 1,035 with four deaths, and in Taiwan, there are a total of 442 cases and 7 deaths.

Since last March, China has witnessed a considerable drop in the transmission of new cases of the virus at the local level, after drastic prevention and movement limitation measures helped control the pandemic in many parts of the country.

However, since then the dripping of “imported” cases from abroad has continued, the vast majority of them related to Chinese who return to their country from others severely affected by the new coronavirus.