Beijing, June 16 . .- The Chinese Ministry of Finance announced that it will issue special state bonds worth 100 billion yuan ($ 14.14 billion) to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus on the economy, local press reported on Tuesday. .

These are two types of bonds worth 50 billion yuan each and which will be available at a fixed rate of 5 years and 7 years, respectively, the Global Times newspaper reported.

The bonds will enter the market on June 23, adds the state agency Xinhua, which points out that the Asian giant seeks to implement a more proactive fiscal policy with a fiscal deficit above 3.6% of its GDP this year, to which is added the issuance of bonds to « free more funds for companies and individuals. »