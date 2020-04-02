China has started to use the xiaomi security cameras as a tool to maintain the quarantine of coronavirus in some regions of the country. According to the local newspaper Global Times (via Abacus), a community in Beijing implemented the use of Xiaomi Smart AI with face identification to monitor people in their homes.

Xiaomi cameras have settled in the Shinjingstan district by workers who track people undergoing quarantine. Community employees link the camera to your mobile application and are alerted when someone presses the doorbell or opens the door.

In the event that this occurs, employees rThey will receive a notification accompanied by a 6-second video in real time. One of the community workers commented that its installation is mandatory all persons arriving from abroad, while those returning from other parts of the country are asked for their authorization.

Using these smart doorbells not exclusive for monitoringas the quarantined person may also call one of the community workers so they can get you stock groceries and other essential itemsas well as urgent shipments. The person only has to ring and the employee will receive an alert on the mobile.

Xiaomi’s cameras join the list of measures that China has implemented to decrease traffic and respect quarantine. Other cities use magnetic door seals of the houses that warn when a person opens the door. These alerts are sent to a monitoring center that keeps track of affected households.

In the Shinjingstan case, the government has also placed infrared thermometers to measure people’s temperature in a range of two meters. Those who are confined must send your temperature measurement three times a day to the authorities through WeChat.

China has spared no resources in use state-of-the-art technology across the country to combat coronavirus. The government has used Alibaba, JD and other companies in the country to make use of drones and robots that carry out disinfection tasks and contact with infected people.

👇 More in Explica.co