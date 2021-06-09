Total Telecom indicates that China has achieved a significant goal in acquiring 28- and 14-nanometer (nm) chip manufacturing competition. Chip manufacturing is a highly complex process that requires skills and experience acquired over several years, and it is not surprising that China is working hard to develop competencies in this area, given that China is the largest consumer of chips.

The Chinese government has implemented various policies to support the development of the integrated chip sector, such as offering financial support, tax incentives, and research facilities. As a result, China is on track to become a self-sufficient 28nm chip maker this year. The process is set to mature this year in line with growing demand for these chips. Additionally, in consideration of cost and technical factors, the 28nm chip production process promises to become the hub of common mid-range processes in the coming years. The 28nm chip manufacturing shows that China now has the capabilities to carry out advanced chip production processes.

“Once domestic production of 28nm chips is achieved in China, many of the application processing industries will be able to self-supply chips and it will be possible to meet the needs of most electronic products beyond the mobile phone. It will be a great opportunity for local Chinese companies in the chip industrial chain, “explained Dr. Guangnan Ni, an academic at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, in a recent interview with Chinese media outlet Weiot.

Furthermore, Total Telecom argues that China is also steadily moving towards achieving 100% domestic large-scale production of 14nm chips in the coming year. SMIC started mass production of 14nm chips in Q4 2019. As of March of this year, the rate of return of its 14nm chips has reached 90–95%. This lays the foundation for high-end chip deposition technology in China and will help the country achieve a 70% chip self-supply rate by 2025.

The mass production of 28nm and 14nm chips is sure to spur the industry to innovate and go beyond traditional thinking to achieve a high-performance Chinese system. Total Telecom suggests that this will inspire confidence in the country’s global consumers and will go a long way towards enhancing the strength of China’s semiconductor industrial chain for further development.

