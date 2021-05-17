China is building a life-size replica of the Titanic that is insane | Life

You will soon have a new tourist attraction to visit in China: an exact replica of the ill-fated Titanic ocean liner, and the result seems to be surprising.

In China not only do they make impossible bridges that are scary just by looking at us, or a Gundam robot traced to the manganime, but they are also capable of creating an exact replica of the Titanic, that British ocean liner that sank during the night of April 14 and 15, 1912, and perhaps you can relive the experience, although with a better outcome.

As reported from the South China Morning Post, a full-size Titanic replica is being built in Suining, a prefecture city in China’s Sichuan province, not far from major cities like Chengdu and Chongqing.

You may be wondering why they want an exact replica of the Titanic in Suining, a landlocked city, but they are building it to become a tourist attraction, and investors estimate that 2 to 5 million visitors could have per year.

Of course, it is not a cheap project, since they have had to invest more than 155 million dollars since 2014, although it is estimated that by the end of 2021 the attraction will be finished, to welcome the first visitors. It will be one more tourist attraction in the area, since it is inside an amusement park.

According to the project manager, Xu Junnian, They are over “the construction of the main deck, with only two and a half stories on top of the unfinished deck”.

Not only is the ocean liner recreated, but the pier will also be recreated. The visitor You can take a tour of the entire ship and the pier, but also spend the night, and it seems that stories that occurred inside the Titanic will be told, and not just the macabre ones.

It is an attraction that is being criticized in China for considering it a very large financial outlay, for trying to take advantage of a macabre story, and for the prices that are managed to spend one night.