China is already bordering on the creation of matter

05/10/2021 at 08:00 CEST

The Station of Extreme Light, which China has been developing in Shanghai since 2018, has made significant progress in its goal of manufacturing lasers so powerful by 2023 that they could break through empty space and create matter.

The Extreme Light Station (SEL) is a laser installation designed to produce a laser with 100 petawatts (PW) of maximum power (one petawatt equals one thousand trillion watts), a goal that is expected to be achieved within two years.

Once completed, the laser will be the most powerful on Earth, with a power 10,000 times greater than that of all the electrical networks in the world combined and with an intensity 10 trillion times greater than that of sunlight.

The laser will be powerful enough to produce matter and antimatter directly from the vacuum of space: it will allow us to observe in a terrestrial laboratory the same process that supposedly gave rise to the universe.

Empty but less

Empty but lessAlthough in theory it is possible to obtain particles by applying an electric field in a vacuum, until now we do not have the technology to achieve this. That is the barrier that SEL is trying to overcome.

This technology is based on the fact that a vacuum is never really empty: it is like a pond filled with pairs of electrons and positrons (particles of matter and antimatter) that occasionally emerge to the surface (existence), although they annihilate each other. as soon as they are formed.

A laser could intervene in that process and separate the matter and antimatter particles before they collide. You can then get both of them to emit gamma rays and generate more electrons and positrons. That barrage of new particles and radiation could be detected when it acquires sufficient density.

The laser would have thus succeeded in creating particles and antiparticles as if they had arisen out of nowhere: it would demonstrate that light can pull particles of matter and antimatter out of empty space, a phenomenon known as “breaking the vacuum.”

New acceleration

New accelerationAchieving it is not trivial, since the issue of the vacuum has puzzled scientists for more than 80 years.

The first observation occurred in 2016, when a group of scientists managed to observe the quantum properties of the vacuum around a neutron star located 400 light years from Earth.

This is a very difficult operation to repeat that the new laser will facilitate, because it will directly create and measure the quantum properties of the vacuum, here on Earth.

Science explains in this regard that the new laser could launch a new way of accelerating particles, both for high-energy physics and for medical uses.

Although there is still some time to reach that goal, the progress made to date is quite encouraging.

Matter and energy

Matter and energyNuclear weapons have already shown that it is possible to convert matter into large amounts of heat and light, but doing it the other way around, converting heat and light into matter, is much more difficult: it will be what the amazing laser that is brewing in a laboratory will achieve. China special.

Achieving this will show that matter and energy are interchangeable in any direction, as Einstein had put forward in his famous equation.

The technological miracle will be the work of light amplified by stimulated emission of radiation, better known as laser: it works by stimulating electrons that emit photons in a stream of light with a specific wavelength.

Course change

Course changeLaser pulses can be enhanced by increasing their energy or also by shortening their duration. Technological efforts in the past have focused on increasing the energy of lasers.

Scientists in China have chosen to shorten the pulse time and in this line they have made progress that, probably, will allow them to achieve their intended objective: to open to the world a new branch of physics, called nuclear photonics, full of technological potentialities still unimaginable. .

Top image: Gerd Altmann on Pixabay.