China investigates Didi on cybersecurity days after grand IPO

BEIJING / HONG KONG, Jul 2 (.) – Didi Global shares fell more than 10% in New York on Friday after the Chinese cyberspace agency announced the launch of an investigation into the private transfer giant to protect national security and the public interest.

The China Cyberspace Administration (CAC) said on its website that Didi would not be able to register new users during its investigation, which was announced just two days after it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Didi said in a statement to . that it plans to conduct a comprehensive review of cybersecurity risks and that it will cooperate fully with the relevant government authority.

Chinese internet regulators have tightened the rules for the country’s tech giants in recent years, asking companies to collect, store and manage key data appropriately.

The cyber agency did not provide details about its investigation, but said it also seeks to prevent risks related to data security, citing China’s national security law and cybersecurity law.

Offering a wide range of services in China and more than 15 international markets, Didi collects vast amounts of mobility data in real time every day. It uses some of the data for autonomous driving technologies and traffic analysis.

Didi shares fell as much as 10.9% after the open and were down 7% at 1335 GMT.

Didi, which raised $ 4.4 billion from its initial public offering, did not hold a celebratory event for its market debut, something unusual among Chinese companies. Its IPO was the highest listing for a Chinese company in the United States since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in 2014.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe and Yilei Sun in Beijing, Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)