China’s equities returned their previous gains to end practically stable on Wednesday amid concerns over Chinese-American tensions.

The CSI300 index, which includes the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed steadily, while the Shanghai index rose slightly by 0.1%.

Both indexes reached a high of almost three months at the beginning of the session, after a private survey pointed to the recovery of the country’s service sector.

China’s service sector resumed growth last month for the first time since January, as the economy recovers from strict coronavirus-induced containment measures, although employment and demand abroad have remained weak.

However, some market participants were cautious, given the tensions between China and the United States over issues like the coronavirus outbreak and the Beijing to Hong Kong legislation.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index advanced 1.29% to 22,613 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index rose 1.37% to 24,325 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index gained 0.07%, at 2,923 points.

. The CSI300 index, which includes the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, was stable, at 3,983 points.

. In Seoul, the KOSPI index appreciated by 2.87%, to 2,147 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index registered an increase of 1.73%, to 11,320 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index appreciated by 3.40%, to 2,700 points.

. In SYDNEY, the S & P / ASX 200 index advanced 1.83%, to 5,941 points.

