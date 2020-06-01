China’s stock indexes closed sharply higher on Monday, in the face of stronger industry data and after the milder reaction of U.S. President Donald Trump to Chinese security legislation for Hong Kong.

The CSI300 index, which includes the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, advanced 2.7%, the biggest daily percentage gain since March 2.

The Shanghai index was up 2.21%, registering the largest one-day percentage gain for the index since March 24.

China’s industrial activity unexpectedly increased again in May as coronavirus containment measures were eased, but the improvement was marginal as export orders continued to shrink, the Purchasing Managers Index survey showed on Monday. (PMI) of Caixin / Markit.

Trump on Friday ordered his government to begin the process of eliminating U.S. special treatment for Hong Kong to punish China, but he did not immediately end the privileges that helped the territory remain a global financial center.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index advanced 0.84%, to 22,062 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index rose 3.36% to 23,732 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index gained 2.21%, to 2,915 points.

. The CSI300 index, which includes the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, advanced 2.70%, to 3,971 points.

. In Seoul, the KOSPI index appreciated by 1.75%, to 2,065 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index registered an increase of 1.25%, to 11,079 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index appreciated 1.60%, at 2,550 points.

. In SYDNEY, the S & P / ASX 200 index advanced 1.10%, to 5,819 points.

