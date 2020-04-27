China’s stock indexes closed higher on Monday, after the country reported a drop in new cases of coronavirus amid hopes of further stimulus to contain the economic consequences of the pandemic.

The CSI300 index, which includes the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, rose 0.68%, while the Shanghai index rose 0.25%, with investors also awaiting the rescheduling of the annual Parliament meeting.

The sub-index of the financial sector gained 1.12%, consumption increased 1.1%, real estate increased 1.03% and health increased 1.97%.

The main body of China’s parliament started its four-day bimonthly meeting in Beijing on Sunday. The China Daily reported that the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress is due to decide the date of the annual parliamentary meeting this year on Wednesday.

China reported three new confirmed cases of coronavirus on April 26, compared with 11 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country’s health authority said on Monday.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index advanced 2.71% to 19,783 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index rose 1.88% to 24,280 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index gained 0.25%, to 2,815 points.

. The CSI300 index, which includes the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, advanced 0.68%, to 3,822 points.

. In Seoul, the KOSPI index appreciated by 1.79% to 1,922 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index increased by 2.13%, to 10,567 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index appreciated 1.24%, to 2,549 points.

. In SYDNEY, the S & P / ASX 200 advanced 1.50%, to 5,321 points.

