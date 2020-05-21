China’s stock indexes closed lower on Thursday, pressured by the technology sector on the news that US regulators are open to making changes to close a possible breach in a new rule to curb global chip sales to the Chinese Huawei Technologies Ltd.

The CSI300 index, which includes the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell 0.54%, while the Shanghai index fell 0.55%.

The CSI300 financial sector sub-index lost 0.56% and real estate fell 0.53%. The consumer sector gained 0.24% and the health sector rose 1%.

Leading the losses, the CSI IT index and the CSI telecommunications services index fell by 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively.

A U.S. State Department official said the rule, which currently includes chips designed by Huawei and does not cover shipments if they are sent directly to customers – considered by industry lawyers as a loophole – will be assessed by regulators and ” we will certainly make any changes we deem necessary “.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index fell 0.21% to 20,552 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG fell 0.49% to 24,280 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index lost 0.55%, to 2,867 points.

. In Seoul, the KOSPI index appreciated 0.44%, to 1,998 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index registered an increase of 0.92%, to 11,008 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index fell 0.26%, to 2,555 points.

. In SYDNEY, the S & P / ASX 200 index decreased 0.41%, to 5,550 points.

