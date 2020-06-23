© Provided by .

Indian soldiers walk through a mountainous area near Leh, on the border with China, on June 23, 2020 in northern India

A week after the deadly clash of their armies in the Himalayas, China and India agreed to lower the tension on their border, officials from the two countries reported Tuesday.

On June 15, Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in close combat, with great violence, with fists and using stones and iron bars, in the disputed border region in the Himalayas.

At least 20 Indian soldiers died in the fighting, which took place at more than 4,000 meters of altitude.

Generals of the two armies met on Monday and « agreed to take the necessary steps to promote an improvement in the situation, » said Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry.

« Holding this meeting shows that the two sides want to resolve this disagreement, manage this situation and proceed to de-escalate the situation through dialogue and consultation, » he said at his daily press conference.

New Delhi did not make an official statement, but an Indian military source reported that the high-command meeting, which took place in Ladakh, the northern region of India where the incident occurred, ended in a « mutual consensus for a withdrawal. «

Ways to reduce military tensions in Ladakh « were addressed and will be implemented by both parties, » this source continued, declining to elaborate.

