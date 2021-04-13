China in 10 charts according to Aberdeen Standard Investments

Investing in the right active strategy will be key as the momentum of China’s V-shaped recovery moderates, according to Aberdeen Standard Investments, once the rest of the world recovers and Beijing normalizes its policy.

China, already the world’s second largest economy, continues to grow faster than other major markets. GDP expanded 2.3% year-on-year in 2020, driven by the investment, the industrial sector and exports. It highlights the fact that the Chinese economy was the first to enter and the first to exit the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, there are reasons to think that this recovery rate will moderate. As vaccine deployment accelerates in the US and Europe, we anticipate a slowdown in Chinese exports by the end of the year. We also expect a normalization of fiscal policy.

This hints that 2021 could be split into two parts: a strong first half, followed by a slowdown in growth momentum as policy makers prioritize sustainable growth and the external environment becomes complicated.

Investors will have to think carefully where to allocate your capital in 2021, what to avoid and find out where the risks lie. Here is a macroeconomic and asset allocation overview, which covers both equities and bonds and highlights historical patterns and what investors might expect this year. Investing with the right active strategy will be essential in 2021.

Chart 1 – V-shaped:

consumption and investment have gained strength, initially driven by the recovery in industrial production. Consumption will be the key indicator to follow to gauge the health of the Chinese economy in 2021, as the government appears willing to withdraw much of its stimulus.

Graph 2 – There is no decoupling:

China’s share of world trade increased last year. The country’s exports received a boost thanks to the rotation of consumption towards goods from developed markets. But, we expect trade to normalize by the end of this year, as this situation reverses when vaccinations become widespread.

Graph 3 – Inflection of credit:

We saw an increase in Total Social Financing (FST) – credit growth driven by fiscal stimulus. We are now seeing a turning point in the midst of policy normalization. History suggests that the PMI – an indicator of economic activity – will also peak. However, this does not mean that China will suffer a major slowdown, but rather that financial conditions will shift from accommodative to a more neutral stance. TSF growth is likely to moderate only slightly.

Graph 4 – Subtle change:

The reversal in the AAA non-convertible bond yield (NCD) market rate came as the government paused its tightening cycle and injected liquidity to safeguard the recovery. Policy makers assured that the tightening of conditions would not occur too quickly, pointing to the stability of interest rates. That companies can continue to borrow at low rates bodes well for profits.

Graph 5 – Increase in valuations:

The strong performance of A-shares last year was due to an increase in valuation, not earnings growth, as investors anticipated their recovery expectations for 2021. The same was true at MSCI China, although earnings were They were somewhat more resistant because this index has a higher weighting in technology stocks.

Graph 6 – Recovery of benefits:

a sustained rally will require earnings to grow in 2021. We can see that the market leading indicator – combining new PMI orders, industrial inventories and industrial earnings growth – has recovered strongly. History suggests that earnings per share, currently six months behind the leading indicator, will rebound this year.

Graph 7 – There is still no bubble: the A-share market soared more than 30% last year, raising concerns about the formation of a bubble. However, while domestic equity fund allocations are high, they are below 2015 levels. Global inflows through Stock Connect are also high, as are A-share trading volumes, but they are also not comparable to 2015. While this indicates that there is room for new entries, investors should remain cautious of saturated sectors and look for opportunities that are undervalued.

Graph 8 – Real divergence:

China’s real interest rates have never been more attractive relative to those in the US and Europe, and the real yield spread is at its highest. Rising yields suggest that the bond market has already priced in some degree of policy normalization in China, reflecting its underlying growth divergence with the developed world.

Graph 9 – Returns and profits:

History indicates that the current yield on bonds is a good indicator of the return on bonds in the next 12 months. The 10-year Chinese government bond yield has recovered from last year’s lowest point to around 3.2%, in line with its long-term average and at an attractive level considering negative yields. sovereign debt in much of the developed world.

Graph 10 – Quality search:

the spread between local credit from AAA-rated companies and government bonds has narrowed to a record low of 85 basis points, while the spread on credit with a lower rating has widened. This divergence follows a wave of defaults last year amid uneven economic development across China. As policy tightens, lower-rated loans are likely to remain under pressure in 2021.

Conclution

From Aberdeen Standard Investments, they believe that China can maintain its V-shaped recovery, with a strong level of exports and production during the first half of 2021. However, leading indicators such as credit growth and the PMI appear to have reached their inflection points, so the maximum speed of the recovery is likely already exceeded. Policy makers stepped up monetary and fiscal stimulus last year. Although they themselves have indicated that In 2021 there will be no sharp turn in policy, growth support is expected to be more selective and selective.

Following an increase in valuations, equity investors will look for returns that justify their interest. Both domestic and international investors agree on their long positions in the class A share market, although it is not yet a bubble.

The manager’s analysis suggests that companies are poised to deliver earnings growth and that 2021 will be another positive year for Chinese equities. At the same time, Chinese bonds have rarely been so attractive relative to developed markets, given the large difference in real yields. Investors can expect a 2-4% return in local terms.

But a segment of the China bond market that does not go so well is that of the lower quality credits. As policy tightens, the manager expects this stretch to remain under pressure.