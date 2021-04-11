China imposes the largest antitrust fine in its history on e-commerce giant Alibaba for $ 2.8 billion



The Chinese government said that Alibaba used anti-competitive practices in its online retail market.

This Saturday China imposed a record fine of nearly $ 2.8 billion to e-commerce giant Alibaba for violating antitrust laws and abusing its dominant position in the market.

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said it imposed the fine after completing an investigation which accuses the company of preventing its merchants from using other online e-commerce platforms since 2015, according to a CNN report.

The fine, which accounts for about 4 percent of Alibaba’s total national revenue for 2019, comes after its founder, Jack Ma, criticized China’s regulatory system in October, prompting scrutiny of the company.

Reuters explained that in November the Chinese authorities thwarted the $ 37 billion IPO of Ant Group, the financial arm of the Alibaba company on the Internet that would be the largest public offering in the world.

Highest fine in Chinese history

In December SAMR announced that it had launched an antitrust investigation into the company.

The Chinese agency ordered Alibaba to “make comprehensive corrections” to better comply with regulations and protect consumer rights.

For its part, Alibaba said in a statement that was published on its official Weibo network account that it accepted the decision and that it would apply the SAMR resolutions with determination.

Alibaba’s $ 2.75 billion fine It is the largest antitrust sanction ever imposed in that country.

