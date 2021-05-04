China Huarong breaks silence and claims it can pay debt

(Bloomberg) – China Huarong Asset Management Co. discussed the company’s financial position. A company executive said the firm is prepared to make its bond payments and that state backing remains intact.

The recent downgrades by international agencies “are not objective basis” and are “too pessimistic,” said Xu Yongli, vice president of Huarong and secretary of the board, in an interview with state-owned Shanghai Securities News on Friday. There are no signs of change in government support for the firm and there is no evidence to indicate a change in its shareholding structure, it said, according to the report.

The comments are the most comprehensive the asset manager has offered on its financial condition since the delay of the company’s 2020 results in late March triggered a record sale of its offshore bonds. Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings downgraded the firm’s credit ratings last week amid a lack of visibility on support from the central government. The Ministry of Finance is the largest shareholder in China Huarong.

China Huarong is actively working with auditors to publish its 2020 results as soon as possible, Xu told the newspaper owned by Xinhua News Agency. The interview was also shared by the official WeChat account of the firm.

The firm is one of the largest issuers of Chinese debt in the international market with overseas bonds worth approximately US $ 22.9 billion. You need to pay off or refinance about $ 3.7 billion of those bonds this year. Its offshore unit has a coupon payment due May 7 for a perpetual bond of $ 700 million, at 4%.

Rating firms lack a comprehensive understanding of China Huarong and the environment in which it operates, Xu told Shanghai Securities News. The company has made the proper arrangements and is prepared for its future bond payments, he said.

