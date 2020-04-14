The epicenter country of the pandemic reported that only 86 new cases were detected, all of them “imported”

EFE –

The National Health Commission of China reported today that there were no new deaths from pneumonia COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, during this Monday, a day in which 86 new positives were detected in travelers from abroad, the so-called “imported” cases.

It is the third day in which the health authorities assure that there have been no deaths from the aforementioned disease, after they also placed a zero in that box during the past days 6 and 11.

The source specified in his daily part that, until last local midnight (16:00 GMT Monday), 89 infections were diagnosed, of which 86 were “imported” and the other 3 “local” infections identified in the southeast province of Canton.

This figure represents a slight decrease after two consecutive days of maximums of “imported” infections (98, yesterday; 97, the day before) since the month of March.

This is one of the major concerns of the Chinese health authorities, and a source of infections that, for the moment, Beijing, which since March 28 has not authorized the entry of foreign citizens into its territory, has failed to stop.

According to today’s report, the number of patients cured and discharged was 75 in the last 24 hours, due to the 89 new infections registered, so the total number of infected “active” in China it increased to 1,170, which is the third consecutive day of interruption in the continued trend of decreasing numbers of infected in this Asian country.

Of these 1,170 “assets”, 116 are in serious condition, 68 of them in the central eastern city China of Wuhan, cradle of the pandemic.

Thus, the total number of infected diagnosed in China since the start of the pandemic it has been 82,249, among which 3,341 people have perished and, for the moment, 77,738 patients have been discharged after successfully overcoming the disease.

To date, 720,544 close contacts with the infected have been medically followed up, of which 8,612 are still under observation, and of these, 72 would be suspected cases of being infected with the virus.

As for the asymptomatic infected, China recorded 54 new cases in the latter part, at the time of placing their total asymptomatic under observation at 1,005.

The symptoms of the new coronavirus they are in many cases similar to those of a cold, but can be accompanied by fever and fatigue, dry cough and dyspnea (difficulty breathing).