China has not established a post-vaccination plan

(Bloomberg) – China’s vaccination campaign got off to a rocky start as the elimination of COVID-19 locally meant that most people didn’t feel any urgency to protect themselves. But a combination of propaganda, giveaways, and pressure through neighborhood committees and office networks soon paid off.

Now, China vaccinates 20 million people every day, a world-leading rate. More than 700 million vaccines have been distributed in total, and major cities like Beijing will reach herd immunity in a matter of weeks.

And after that? While other countries are swiftly opening their doors, easing restrictions and lifting face masks mandates after the vaccine, China appears to have no desire to turn the page. Its borders remain firmly closed to the outside world, and in a latest outbreak in Guangzhou, people were subjected to the same strict quarantines and massive testing that have been their modus operandi against COVID-19 since the first outbreak in Wuhan.

Of course, most Chinese have led normal lives in the last year, barring the possibility of traveling abroad and did not need vaccinations to reunite with their loved ones, as was the case in the United States. But that China has no post-vaccination plans goes against even other wary Asian places that have also slowed down the transmission of COVID-19, such as Hong Kong and Singapore, where governments are eager to join the world.

There are a few reasons why China is so cautious. One, it is unknown whether their vaccines will stop transmission or just keep disease and death at bay. If it is the last option, opening it could cause a wave of infections. That shouldn’t be a problem as long as the vast majority of people don’t get sick, but with Beijing taking enormous pride in containing the coronavirus, it’s hard to imagine Chinese authorities tolerating such global headlines.

Given its huge domestic market, China can also remain isolated from the world for much longer than smaller travel-dependent places.

But you won’t be able to do it indefinitely. And while other places open up their economies and leave Covid-19 behind, China risks going from being a winner of containment to a kind of “hermit kingdom” in a post-covid world.

