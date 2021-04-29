China has already laid the first ‘brick’ of its own space station

There is still a little time left for the International Space Station to retire. However, plans for when it stops working are already beginning to take shape: the Gateway lunar orbiter or Russia’s own space station are two examples. Although the United States would like to share the Gateway, international cooperation at the space level may be nearing its end. Beyond these plans, China also has its own And that includes starting to build your own space station.

This Thursday around 23:23 EDT the first module of the Chinese Space Station was launched into space, which will be T-shaped and will be called Heavenly Harmony. The launch has been carried out aboard a Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang Launch Center, on the island of Hainan, as reported by Space.com.

East first module It is the central one, it measures 18 meters long, weighs 66 tons and has been called Tianhe, which means harmony of the heavens in Mandarin. Two other smaller modules will be launched shortly, as it is expected to be ready by 2022. However, the Asian country does not rule out enlarging the space in the future.

Construction of the Chinese space station is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year. But its operation will start much earlier: The China National Space Administration (CNSA), which is the equivalent of NASA in China, wants a cargo ship to visit the centerpiece next month. Then three astronauts will arrive in June and spend time there, if all goes according to plan by China’s space agency.

Tiangong-1, the other Chinese space station

Heavenly Harmony is not even the first space station in China. What’s more, in 2011 he launched his laboratory Tiangong-1, which would be part of his first space base. However, after seven years, Tiangong-1 ended up plummeting into the Pacific Ocean in April 2018. Its partner, Tiangong-2 did not take long to also plunge into that part, although in this case China did not lose control anywhere. moment of the other piece of your space station.

And it is that China has not participated at any time with the International Space Station. This is due to the reluctance of the United States about the country’s intentions. For this reason, decided in the 1990s to build their own space base and send your astronauts to it. Now, the Tianhe will be the new centerpiece of its space program, in which there are about 12 people being trained as astronauts.

China on Mars

Furthermore, China has taken several steps beyond Earth orbit. In July 2020 they sent their Tianwen-1 mission to Mars. This mission has a probe that has been orbiting the red planet since February. And shortly, it is expected that by the middle or end of next May, China’s rover will land on Mars. This vehicle has recently been named after the Chinese fire god: Zhurong.

All these steps by China in space exploration, both with the Zhurong rover on Mars and with the new space station; they speak to us of human curiosity. The Earth has very different countries and they are at odds with each other, but people are still human beings. And if something characterizes us, it is our curiosity. The United States, Russia, the European Union, China … We all want the same thing: learn more about the universe and how life came to Earth. And if we find an alien on the way, better, right?

