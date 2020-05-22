China has given up on setting an economic growth target for 2020, due to the uncertainty created by the covid-19 pandemic. It is the first time that it has been omitted since 1990, when it began to announce these goals. Instead of putting the emphasis on GDP, in this exercise you will place the emphasis on the creation and maintenance of employment, as announced by Prime Minister Li Keqiang, at the opening ceremony of the annual legislative session, in the Grand Palace from the People of Beijing. Urban unemployment should remain below 6%, compared to 5.3% reached last year, and work will be done to create nine million jobs in cities.

In his reading of the Government’s Management Report, the Chinese equivalent of the State of the Nation address, Li announced a fiscal deficit target of 3.6%, up from 2.8% last year, and the issuance of One trillion yuan (about 128 billion euros) special treasury bills for the first time this year. Local governments will be able to issue special bonds totaling 3.75 trillion yuan (about 480 billion euros), up from 2.6 trillion last year. The inflation target will be set at 3.5%, when in 2019 the consumer price index showed an increase of 2.9%.

In the first quarter of this year, the Chinese economy, the second in the world, contracted by 6.8%, the first fall in decades, due to the slowdown caused by the covid-19 pandemic, detected for the first time in the city. from Wuhan, in the center of the country, at the end of 2019.

“We must be very aware of the difficulties and problems that we face; serious recession of the world economy, obstruction of the circulation of sectoral and supply chains, contraction of international investments and trade, and turmoil in the market of basic products “, as a consequence of the pandemic, said the prime minister. At the national level, he cited the “decrease in consumption, investment and exports, a notable increase in pressure on employment” and “difficulties for companies, especially small, medium and micro-enterprises”, among other problems.

The budget for this year, also presented at the opening ceremony, foresees a 6.6% increase in Defense spending, which will stand at 1.26 trillion yuan (about 161,000 million euros). It is a decrease from last year, when the growth of the item was 7.5%, to 1.19 trillion yuan. All in all, China remains the second country in the world due to military investment, although far behind the United States, which this year has planned an expenditure of 738,000 million dollars (673,000 million euros)

The annual session of the National People’s Congress (ANP), the Legislative, represents the main event on the Chinese political calendar. This year it had been postponed for two months due to the pandemic, which forced strict sanitary measures at the meeting: the vast majority of the 3,000 delegates wore face masks, with the exception of President Xi Jinping and the rest of the members of the Standing Committee, the maximum organ of direction of the Communist Party.

Concern for Hong Kong

Among the main measures that the ANP will take is the enactment of a controversial National Security law for Hong Kong, announced last night. The leaked draft prohibits secession, subversion of state powers, terrorism, and foreign interference.

The processing in Beijing of the measure, passing over the legislative of the autonomous territory and which will be registered in an annex to the Basic Law (the Hong Kong mini-constitution), has raised concerns about the future of the regime of freedoms in the former British colony, guaranteed under the principle “one country, two systems” until 2047. Although the Basic Law foresees the development of a National Security law, the citizen opposition forced to file a first attempt in 2003. Since the protests against China and the autonomous government last year Past in Hong Kong, Beijing had renewed its demands that such regulations be implemented.

In response to the announcement, which has caused widespread falls in the Autonomous Territory Stock Exchange, activists in Hong Kong have launched an appeal for a protest rally this Friday.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe