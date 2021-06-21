China forces banks to block cryptocurrency transactions

China continues to take measures to avoid cryptocurrency transactions, and in recent hours has taken a new step through its central bank. The People’s Bank of China issued an order for the country’s major financial institutions to block virtual currency transactions.

The measure covers banks and payment processing platforms, according to Coindesk. The decision already had a strong impact on the price of the main cryptocurrencies. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $ 32,600, while Ethereum was below $ 2,000.

China’s blockade of cryptocurrency transactions came after consultation with multiple banking institutions. Among the most important are the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the Construction Bank, the Agricultural Bank of China and the Postal Savings Bank, among others.

Some of the entities have already issued statements informing that they would take measures to prevent commercial transactions with cryptocurrencies. Measure also covers Alipay, the payment processing service of the Alibaba Group.

China deals a new blow to cryptocurrencies

Photo by Executium

The People’s Bank of China decision to block cryptocurrency transactions came after a very busy weekend. According to the Global Times, the Asian giant closed a significant number of Bitcoin mines in the Sichuan province, in the southwest of the country. In the immediate term, this would have meant a 90% reduction in the ability to mine Bitcoin on Chinese territory, taking into account similar measures in other regions.

Now, cryptocurrency miners would be selling their equipment to be installed in other parts of the world. According to CNBC journalist Eunice Yoon, a Guangzhou logistics company would move more than 3,000 kilograms of equipment to Maryland, United States. The buyer would have paid less than 10 dollars per kilo to keep the hardware in question.

Through its central bank, China is once again hitting the cryptocurrency market. The next few days will be key to see how the price of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other affected virtual currencies evolves.

