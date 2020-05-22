Beijing.— The Beijing Biotechnology Institute and the Cansino Biologics company, which are working together to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, announced positive results of phase I of the first vaccine to be launched in the Asian country.

According to an article published in the magazine The Lancet, the 108 volunteers who participated in the experiment tolerated the vaccine, making it safe, as well as allowing them to create T-type antibodies.

The adverse symptoms that the participants presented were pain at the injection site, fever, fatigue, headache and muscle pain, but in all cases, it was of mild or moderate severity.

Different types of antibodies increased significantly along with the specific response of the T cells, which means that defense mechanisms were created against the presence of viruses.

According to the report, the antibodies “significantly increased on day 14 and peaked 28 days after vaccination.” so the results still merit research but it is a huge step for the cure.

The results do not yet mean that the vaccine will be available today, but Phase II began in April, which includes trials with 500 patients to further specify the dose that is adequate to protect against SARS-CoV-2 virus infection. causing the COVID-19.

This second phase will include for the first time participants over 60 years of age, the age group that It has been more affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the world, more than 100 projects are being promoted to create a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 and its medical consequences. Another project, in the United States, plans to start phase III of a vaccine soon, which, if it works, could be available in the fall. (Agencies)

emc