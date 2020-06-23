Beijing increased the level of emergency response by COVID-19 last week in an attempt to curb the outbreak detected in the capital’s main market

The National Health Commission of China reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 detected on Monday, 9 of them coming from abroad and 13 locally, all of which are registered in the capital, Beijing.

Beijing last week raised the level of emergency response by COVID-19 in an attempt to stem the massive spread of a new wave of the outbreak detected in the capital’s main market, which so far leaves 245 confirmed cases.

The authorities take for “checked”This outbreak thanks to the measures adopted to contain it, although today 4 new cases were reported more than the day before.

On the other hand, tests for coronavirus continue to restaurant employees, universities and capital markets, as well as for food and beverage supply services, supermarkets and shopping centers.

The capacity to do tests has doubled in recent days with the arrival in the city of health personnel and mobile laboratories from other provinces that can analyze up to 230 thousand samples daily.

In addition, all face-to-face classes are suspended and residents are advised to work from home, while communities in “high” risk areas have sealed and no one is allowed to leave them.

Residents in declared risk areas cannot leave the city, and it is advised that no one do so without a weight motive.

Thousands of people under observation

Furthermore, of the 9 “imported” cases, 7 were recorded in the western Gansu province, 1 in the eastern Jiangsu province and 1 in the central Shaanxi province.

The Chinese national health commission did not report any new deaths across the country, noting that 12 patients have been discharged.

According to the commission, 328 close contacts were released from medical observation in the last 24 hours, but there are still 7 thousand 591 people in this situation.

In addition, there were 2 new cases “suspected” of contracting the pathogen, all in Beijing, for a total of 15 in the country.

The total of confirmed cases that are now active in China is 359, thirteen of them in serious condition, among the 83 thousand 418 infections recorded since the start of the pandemic, which has caused 4 thousand 634 deaths.

Regarding asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed cases, 7 new infections were registered, one of them in Beijing.

There are still 99 such cases under medical observation in China, 59 of them from abroad.

In the semi-autonomous region In Hong Kong, 1,161 infections have been registered so far, causing five deaths, while in Taiwan 446 cases have been recorded, causing seven deaths.

