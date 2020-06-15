China reported the highest number of new cases of coronavirus in several months on Sunday, fueling fears in the country of a recurrence of the pandemic, which continues to impact strongly in America, and with particular intensity in Brazil, the second most affected after the United States. United.

Confinement, use of the mask and diagnostic tests had slowed the spread of covid-19 in China, where it emerged in December in Wuhan (center) and later spread to the planet, leaving more than 431,000 dead and 7 , 8 million infected.

After weeks of keeping the virus at bay, Chinese authorities announced 57 new cases on Sunday, including 36 local infections in Beijing. These cases are linked to the Xinjadi market, which supplies most of the capital’s fresh produce.

The new focus prompted authorities to isolate 11 surrounding residential neighborhoods, close nine schools and kindergartens, and suspend sports events, dinners, and group visits from other provinces.

More than 10,000 people were tested in the area, where 8 new cases were reported on Sunday.

“I went to the Xinfadi market, so I want to confirm that I am not infected,” said a woman, whose name is Guo, 32, while lining up at a stadium to take the test.

– “The worst is yet to come” –

The pandemic is accelerating in Latin America, with more than 78,300 deaths and 1.6 million affected, threatening to saturate health systems and amid political controversies.

With 43,332 deaths and 867,624 cases, Brazil is consolidated as the second most hit in the world.

Argentina, which broke a daily record on Saturday, continued to record progress on Sunday, with 31,564 confirmed cases and 833 deaths.

“I think the worst is yet to come,” Health Minister Ginés González García predicted to local media.

While Mexico – the second most affected Latin American country – accumulates 16,872 deaths and more than 142,600 cases, in Colombia infections increased by almost 2,200 on Sunday, to 50,939, and 1,667 deaths.

In Chile, whose health minister resigned Friday on questions about the true death toll, his successor, Enrique Paris, said the reports will add to the cases of deceased coronavirus suspects. Thus, the figure could double the current balance, higher than 3,300 deaths.

Panama, which reached the highest number of infections in 24 hours on Saturday, exceeded 20,000 cases, with 429 deaths. Meanwhile, the government of El Salvador announced that it will gradually reopen its economy from Tuesday, despite fears of an increase in infections.

– USA, without respite –

In more than a dozen states in the United States, the country with the most deaths (115,586) and infections (2,084,506) worldwide, have reported their highest case rates in recent days.

The increase comes as large protests against racism spread across the United States and around the world. Thousands of people in masks made a human chain in Berlin on Sunday, keeping their distance to protect themselves.

Europe is the continent with the highest number of deaths, 187,550, and 2.4 million infected, but its countries continue to relax the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Like other Europeans, Spain will advance to June 21 the reopening of its borders with the countries of the European Union except Portugal, with which it will maintain the scheduled date of July 1.

In Italy, where covid-19 left more than 34,000 dead, alarms went off again for two recent outbreaks in Rome, with hundreds of cases, including five deaths diagnosed in a hospital and 15 cases detected in a building with squatters.

“It means that the virus has not lost its infectious capacity, it is not weakening … we must not let our guard down,” deputy director of the World Health Organization, Ranieri Guerra, told reporters.

“These micro sprouts were inevitable, but they are limited in time and space. And today we have the tools to intercept and confine them,” he added.

President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that France scored its first victory in the fight against the pandemic, but the battle is not over.

From Monday, French cafes and restaurants will be able to open fully, instead of just the terraces.

Belgium, France, Germany and Greece will open their borders to EU countries on Monday, and Austria will open the following day.

For his part, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, compared on Sunday the handling of the health crisis in his country against the United States: “We are going out (…) constantly with minimal losses, God willing,” he said in a television interview. “In the United States it is not happening that way.”

Iran, the country with the most cases in the Middle East, registered more than 100 new deaths in one day for the first time in two months.

More than 1,000 new infections are reported every day in the Indian capital, exposing a severe shortage of hospital beds. “They don’t care if we live or die,” said Kashish Jain, whose father died of a coronavirus in the back of an ambulance.

Hospitals in neighboring Pakistan are also rejecting patients, and the government warns that they could reach more than a million cases by the end of July.