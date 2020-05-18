Cause is the pandemic of the new coronavirus; in the four months of 2020, Chinese exports fell 9% compared to a year earlier, while imports decreased 5.9%

O international trade of China is experiencing “unprecedented” challenges amid falling global demand due to the new coronavirus pandemic, according to the country’s trade minister, Zhong Shan.

Zhong said in a press conference that Chinese exporters face liquidity pressures and order cancellations, as external demand has fallen sharply in recent months. In the initial four months of 2020, Chinese exports fell 9% compared to a year earlier, while imports dropped 5.9%, according to data released last week. But economists believe that exports are likely to worsen in the coming months, when the effects of the recession caused by the pandemic appear in other parts of the world.

The Chinese trade minister said the government has increased export tax rebates in recent months to reduce liquidity pressures for exporters, and has also moved to help companies sell products on the domestic market. In April, export products sold on the Chinese market rose 17%, according to the minister.

Zhong promised to support sectors that were heavily affected by the virus – in the first four months of the year, recipes from Chinese restaurants, for example, dropped 41%, with the sector accounting for about 11% of China’s retail sales.

At the same event, the Chinese deputy minister of Commerce, Wang Shouwen, said that the revision of the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership (RCEP) is due to end at the end of June.

If the trade agreement is signed by the end of the year, it could help countries in the region to recover post-pandemic trade activity. The RCEP involves countries in Southeast Asia and other economies, such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

