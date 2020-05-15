Thousands of people would participate in the third phase and, if passed, the vaccines could already be approved by the authorities

China anticipates that five vaccines against him coronavirus COVID-19 developed in the country that have entered the second phase of clinical tests pass that phase in July, said a senior official of the National Health Commission.

“We have not recorded any serious adverse effects in volunteers during the tests. If everything goes according to plan, the projects would finish the second part of their tests in July, “said the deputy director of the aforementioned institution, Zeng yixin, at a press conference.

So far, says the official China Daily, the country has five possible vaccines that have reached that level of development, of which one relies on a viral vector – an adenovirus, in this case – to transport parts of the coronavirus and the other four, in an inactivated version of the infectious agent causing pandemic of COVID-19.

According to him Center for Disease Control and Prevention In the United States, in the aforementioned phase two the number of subjects participating in the tests is expanded and the possible vaccine is administered to people who respond to the average profile of the final recipient of the remedy to assess their effectiveness and security.

Thousands of people would participate in the third phase and, if it is passed, theoretically it could already be approved by the authoritiesalthough sometimes a phase four is carried out with more in-depth studies on the vaccine.

Typically, the period for a vaccine to be available for use at the mass level is at least 12 to 18 months, depending on the World Health Organization (who).

Zeng explained that China has “innovated” in its normal procedures and, due to the global health emergency Generated by the pandemic, it has allowed studies of the first and second phase to be carried out at the same time on some of the candidates.

So far there are about 2,575 volunteers who have participated in these studies, of which 539 did so in the first phase and another 2,336 in the second.

“We have preliminary data from the first-phase tests on vaccine safety and its ability to create protective antibodies (against coronavirus) ”, said number two of the Chinese health authority.

More candidate vaccines

These five projects are not the only ones being developed in China, and Zeng said they hope to approve more candidates so that they can start their clinic tests from June.

In late April, the director of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Gao Fu, indicated that the vaccines that are already being tested could be ready in early 2021 for use in healthy people.

However, Gao revealed that much earlier, in September of this year, China could have a vaccine ready that could be used in healthcare workers in the event of an “emergency situation” such as a large-scale outbreak.

The development of a vaccine against COVID-19, a pandemic that has already caused more than 300 thousand deaths worldwide, has become a race against the clock in which international public health is not only at stake.

