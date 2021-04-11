China Evaluates Mixing COVID-19 Vaccines to Improve Protection Rates

BEIJING, Apr 11 (Reuters) – China’s top disease control authority said the country is formally evaluating mixing COVID-19 vaccines as a way to further boost the drug’s efficacy.

Available data shows that Chinese vaccines lag behind others such as Pfizer and Moderna in terms of efficacy, but require less stringent temperature controls during storage.

Currently available vaccines “do not have very high protection rates,” Gao Fu, director of the China Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a conference in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Saturday.

“Inoculation with vaccines of different technical lines is being considered,” he added.

Gao said that taking steps to “optimize” the vaccine process, including changing the number of doses and the time period between doses, would provide a “definitive” solution to its efficacy problems.

China has developed four national vaccines approved for public use, and an official said on Saturday that the country will likely produce 3 billion doses by the end of the year.

Clinical trials carried out in Brazil showed that a vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the Chinese firm Sinovac has an efficacy rate slightly higher than 50%. A different study in Turkey indicated that it is 83.5% effective.

No detailed efficacy data have been published for a vaccine made by the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm. According to him, two vaccines developed by his units have 79.4% and 72.5% effectiveness, respectively, according to provisional results.

Both manufacturers presented data on their vaccines with efficacy levels in line with those required by the World Health Organization, a panel of the entity said in March.

China has shipped millions of its vaccines abroad, and state authorities and media have fiercely defended the vaccines, while also questioning the safety and logistical capabilities of other vaccines.

“Data from testing the vaccine protection rate globally is both high and low,” Gao told the state tabloid Global Times on Sunday.

“How to improve the protection rate of vaccines is a problem that requires global scientists to consider,” Gao said, adding that mixing vaccines and adjusting immunization methods are solutions that he had proposed.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; additional report and written by Ryan Woo; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)