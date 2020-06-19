There are currently more than a dozen clinical trials of possible vaccines, but none of them has yet entered the third phase of testing.

The vaccine that China is developing to deal with Covid-19 could take more than a year to become available for sale due to the lack of new infected to conduct clinical trials, as reported by the CNS news agency.

Currently, more than a dozen clinical trials of possible coronavirus vaccines are being carried out in various countries, but none of them has yet entered the third phase of testing., which requires the participation of thousands of people to guarantee its effectiveness.

China, where the virus was first detected in late 2019, recorded fewer than ten coronavirus cases a day throughout the month of May, making testing difficult. In total there are 84,494 confirmed cases in the country since the pandemic began and 4 thousand 638 the dead.

« We hope that we can cooperate at the international level and carry out a phase three at the clinical level in a multiple way so that the vaccine reaches the market, » said the vice president of the Chinese National Biotechnology Group (CNBG), Zhang Yutao.

« The vaccine will not hit the market until at least next year as research progresses, » he said, during an interview with the CNS agency. A new outbreak has so far left more than 180 infected in Beijing, the Chinese capital, although Yang said the number of patients compared to population density is too low to provide an « ideal test environment. »

