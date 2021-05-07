China emits more than all OECD countries combined: Graph

Bloomberg

Trump’s ban on China could continue under Biden

(Bloomberg) – The Biden Administration may maintain pressure on China by preserving limits on U.S. investments in certain Chinese companies imposed by former President Donald Trump, said six people familiar with the matter, rejecting Wall Street’s pleas of Ease restrictions. Biden officials are still in preliminary discussions about Trump’s bans against companies linked to the Chinese military, which encompassed three of the country’s largest telecoms firms, the people said. No decision has been made. President Joe Biden is trying to cope with a strained relationship with Beijing as pressure mounts on issues ranging from trade to human rights to military locations in the South China Sea. The investment blacklist, which Trump announced in November, triggered a new conflict, prompting China to threaten potential legal action against global companies that followed the U.S. ban. Treasury Department and National Security Council spokespersons declined to comment. ADRs for some of China’s largest companies hit session lows on the news. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell as much as 1.7%, while Baidu Inc. fell 2.8%. Tencent Holdings Ltd. fell 1.2%. The blacklist is not only a problem in China, but also on Wall Street. The financial sector has urged the Biden Administration to completely reverse the investment ban, according to four people in the industry. At the very least, banks want clear guidance from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, on enforcing the ban. Trump confused the markets with conflicting announcements about the sanctions during his final months in office. Stock exchanges and investors were disoriented when Trump announced in November that Americans would be barred from investing in any company on the Treasury Department’s newly created list of “Chinese communist military companies.” Following the announcement, the Stock Exchange New York said it would recall three major Chinese telecommunications companies, only to reverse the decision amid confusion over the scope of the ban. The exchange reinstated its plan after pressure from then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. To clarify, in January the Mnuchin Treasury Department issued a statement saying China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. were the companies to be delisted. ‘Deep fear’ “Global financial institutions trading these securities from Chinese military companies are locked in,” said John Smith, former Treasury Department sanctions officer and now partner. from the law firm Morrison & Forrester. “All operations that would normally be conducted by the world’s largest institutions have been halted – they are deeply afraid of violating US sanctions.” OFAC has published limited guidance on how large banks employing thousands of Americans who must comply with the ban The Biden administration missed the April 15 deadline for submitting a new list of Chinese companies linked to the military to Congress. The list is compiled by Pentagon officials who have access to classified material and can determine which companies benefit the Chinese military. US investors have one year to exit the companies once they are blacklisted. For companies that appeared on the original list last year, investors have until May 27 to wrap up new transactions and until November 11 to fully divest. A US defense policy law enacted in January on Trump’s veto allows the Biden Administration to expand the investment ban to cover more of the Chinese tech sector, including any company linked to espionage, human rights abuses or manufacturing. The president’s advisers are aware of the possibility but have not yet made a decision on the recommendation, one of the people said. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her team have indicated a continuation of Trump’s stance on China. Original Note: Biden Team Likely to Proceed With Trump China Investment Ban (1) For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP