China doubts the ‘HyperCharge’ that Xiaomi tests, and will ban wireless chargers of more than 50W

They don’t seem to have seen problems with high power rates, just a need to avoid interference with key services such as aviation, maritime navigation or aerospace technology.

From China we have received the last great news regarding the charging of our smartphones, with Xiaomi as the main protagonist thanks to its HyperCharge of up to 200W capable of recharging a 4,000 mAh mobile in just 8 minutes, although The first limitations now come to us from China too to this type of technology.

And it seems that the authorities of the Asian giant are concerned about the lack of efficiency of inductive wireless chargers at high powers, with MyDrivers reporting that The limitation of wireless chargers from 50W is already being studied in China of power, which would come into force from next year 2022.

Obviously it would be a limitation that would affect only the Chinese market, but taking into account that practically all the novelties in this field have come from China, probably this ban on selling inductive chargers of more than 50W is extended as a reasonable limit to the entire mobile industry.

In fact, Xiaomi has already presented 120W wireless charges and even an 80W charger that it could not sell from next year, although for now the regulation of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China It is in the draft phase and may undergo changes or adjustments.

Yes folks, Xiaomi’s 200W ‘HyperCharge’ will destroy your batteries

Why shouldn’t wireless chargers exceed 50W?

If you want to know the reasons, we are going to delve a little more into this regulation prepared by the Government of China, since seeing already USB standards that allow powers of up to 480W, it seemed that the future of fast charging was already defined with red carpet and everything, both for charges by cable and through magnetic induction.

In any case, we have already seen Xiaomi acknowledge that HyperCharge rapidly degrades batteries, and now this information points to a huge lack of efficiency in wireless charging from 50W, which would cause devices to consume too much energy that is wasted, a excess heat emitted and electromagnetic emissions too high that could influence key services and other nearby appliances.

According to studies by the Government of China, wireless loads above 50W are extremely inefficient, consuming too much power, dissipating excess heat and emitting electromagnetic waves that could interfere with key services such as aviation, maritime navigation and aerospace research. .

That is why China wants to regulate the use of this type of cargo, since not only for ecology and energy saving but also to avoid problems in such important services such as maritime navigation, aviation, communications and aerospace observation.

It has always seemed a good idea to me that users can choose, and have these high powers when we need them it is an incentive, knowing that they do degrade batteries and consume much more and being able to choose the most suitable charging power at all times. Be that as it may, the limitation of the Government of China will surely imply a fall in investment in R&D in this type of technology, so we will probably never see much more progress in this field, at least without cables in between.

For now, it will be necessary to wait anyway for the publication of the regulations already in their legal disposition, since this document in draft state will surely be revised between now and the next academic year 2022 and it will undergo changes before becoming law … We’ll see!

