The state obtained 1,000 respirators after Chinese authorities provided a donation from billionaires Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai.

The governments of China and the state of Oregon they promised to send respirators to NY to help combat the new coronavirus pandemic in the most affected area of ​​the United States, announced the Governor of NY Saturday.

But the governor’s dazzling plan to force hospitals elsewhere in the state to give way respirators to stop the outbreak of COVID-19 in the city of NY apparently it had not been done a day after ordering the governments of those localities to deliver 20% of all unused equipment to the National Guard for a temporary redistribution.

The state earned 1,000 respirators after the authorities of China They facilitated a donation from billionaires Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai, the co-founders of Chinese online trading giant Alibaba, Cuomo reported. He added that the state of Oregon had offered to send another 140 respirators artificial.

The donations offered some hope after the governor repeatedly warned that supplies of vital machines would be depleted in a matter of days if the number of critically ill coronavirus patients continues to increase at the current rate.

“It is going to make a huge difference for us,” said Cuomo.