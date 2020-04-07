The Chinese National Health Commission revealed that severe cases infected with COVID-19 brought down 211 patients; in addition to registering 0 deaths from the virus

EFE –

The National Health Commission from China reported today that no new pneumonia deaths were certified COVID-19 in their territory on Monday, when the serious cases of infected by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 fell to 211, the lowest number since January.

In recent weeks, the official death toll from COVID-19 It has remained constant below ten, and most of the deaths have occurred in the birthplace of the pandemic, Wuhan City, where, according to the source, there are now 181 of the mentioned 211 patients infected in serious condition.

In addition, the Chinese health authorities indicated that, until last local morning (16.00 GMT on Monday), 32 new cases were diagnosed, all of them from abroad, compared to 39 (38 of them “imported”) registered the day before. .

Despite these new cases, the total number of “active” infected in the Asian country continued to drop to 1,242, since the number of patients discharged is usually higher than that of new infections.

Thus, the total number of infected diagnosed in China since the start of the pandemic it is 81,740, among which 3,331 people have perished and, for the moment, 77,167 people have been discharged after successfully overcoming the disease.

Since it began to severely hit the rest of the planet, many Chinese have returned to their country, where the pandemic COVID-19 -always according to official figures- seems more controlled. Hence the rebound in “imported” cases in recent weeks, as many come from other global sources of the virus.

To date, 714,720 close contacts with the infected have been medically monitored, of which 14,499 are still under observation, and of these, 89 would be suspected cases of having been infected with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

As for the asymptomatic infected, China registered 30 new cases in the latter part, bringing the total number of asymptomatic patients under observation to 1,033.

On March 12, the Chinese government declared that the peak of broadcasts had come to an end in the country.

The symptoms of the new coronavirus they are in many cases similar to those of a cold, but can be accompanied by fever and fatigue, dry cough and dyspnea (difficulty breathing).