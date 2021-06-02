China distributes its 6.2 million yuan digital from its CBDC in Beijing

Continuing its tests with the central bank digital currency (CBDC), China is handing out $ 6.2 million of its digital yuan to Beijing residents in a draw.

Beijing residents can apply for the 40 million yuan through a couple of banking apps, according to the Beijing Local Office of Financial Supervision and Management. Applicants could receive one of 200,000 so-called “red packages” containing 200 renminbi each. Winners can spend the digital currency at certain merchants.

This lottery is another test for the digital yuan, although China has not yet started the distribution of the digital currency across the country.

Tests with the digital yuan

Although the development of its CBDC began in 2014, tests with the digital yuan have been underway since last year. For example, other cities, like the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, held their own lotteries last year. In addition, the city of Chengdu in southwest China handed out 40.2 million digital yuan earlier this year.

Yuan CBDC

People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Li Bo said he would expand the scope of his pilot projects. He even said that the PBoC could allow foreign visitors to use it at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Li stressed that the digital yuan was for home use, not an attempt to challenge the dominance of the US dollar:

“Regarding the internationalization of the renminbi, we have said many times that it is a natural process and that our objective is not to replace (the) US dollar or any other international currency. […] I believe that our objective is to allow the market to choose and facilitate international trade and investment ”.

Despite this statement, Western observers remain cautious. Earlier this year, it was reported that the incoming Biden administration was monitoring the development of the digital yuan. The US authorities were concerned about its distribution method and its use as a tool to circumvent sanctions.. While many dismiss the immediate potential of the digital yuan to crowd out the dollar, US officials remain concerned that it could affect the dollar’s position in the long term.

Drastic measures against cryptocurrencies in China

Meanwhile, China continues to develop its own digital currency, it has hindered the proliferation of cryptocurrencies within its borders. If local cryptocurrency exchanges were banned in 2017, last month Banks and online payment channels were prohibited from offering customers any services related to cryptocurrencies.

China

However, given the decentralized cross-border nature of cryptocurrencies, this has proven difficult to enforce. Chinese crypto enthusiasts continue to trade OTC platforms and decentralized exchanges (DEX).

