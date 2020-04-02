WUHAN, China (AP) – Since the coronavirus outbreak broke out, life in China depends on a green symbol on the smartphone screen.

The green “health code” that indicates that the user does not have symptoms is necessary to get on the subway, register at a hotel or simply enter Wuhan, the city in the center of the country, with 11 million inhabitants, where it started the pandemic in December.

The system is based on the almost universal penetration of smartphones in China and on the Communist Party’s commitment to “big data” to expand its surveillance and control systems over society.

Arriving at a Wuhan subway station on Wednesday, Wu Shenghong, a textile plant manager, used his smartphone to scan a barcode on a sign, which activated his health app. A green code and part of his identification appeared on the screen. A guard wearing a mask and goggles let her pass.

If the code had been red, it would have indicated to the guard that Wu had been confirmed to be infected or awaiting diagnosis for symptoms such as fever. A yellow code would indicate that you had contact with an infected person and had not completed their two-week quarantine, so you should be in a hospital or quarantine at home.

The system has helped give him peace of mind after two months of confinement that left the streets of Wuhan deserted, said Wu, who was on his way to visit several retailers after returning to work this week.

People with red or yellow codes “are definitely not running around outside,” said Wu, 51. “I feel safe”.

The intensive use of the health code is part of the authorities’ efforts to revive the Chinese economy while preventing a rebound in infections when workers return to factories, shops and offices.

Almost all access to Wuhan, the manufacturing hub of central China, was suspended on January 23 to combat the coronavirus. The blockade was extended to nearby cities in Hubei province, and then people across the country were ordered to stay home, on the largest disease control measures ever applied. The latest restrictions on Wuhan were expected to be lifted on April 8.

Other governments should consider introducing similar “digital contact tracking” systems, experts from the University of Oxford recommended in a report published Tuesday in the journal Science. The virus spreads too fast for traditional methods of monitoring infections, “but it could be controlled if this process were faster, more efficient, and occurred at scale,” the researchers said.

Once on the subway, Wu and other passengers use their cell phones to scan a code that records the number of the car they are traveling in, in case authorities need to locate them later.

An attendee carries a sign with the message: “Please wear a mask during your trip. Don’t get close to others. Scan the code before getting off the train. ” The seats are marked with dots that indicate where travelers should sit to maintain distance between them.

The routine is similar in shopping malls, office buildings, and other public spaces in Wuhan. People display their health code and guards with gloves and masks check their body temperatures before allowing them to pass.

The code system adds to a growing high-tech surveillance environment that records what Chinese citizens do in public, on the internet and at work. Millions of cameras cover the streets, from big cities to small towns. Censors monitor internet and social media activity. State telemarketers can track the movements of mobile phone customers.

The extensive system, popularly known as social credit, aims to strengthen obedience to official regulations. People with too many demerits, for infractions ranging from misdemeanors to littering on the street, may be denied access to airline tickets, bank loans, government jobs, or leaving the country.

A statement from the Tianjin municipal government, a 16 million port city near Beijing, said the health codes were temporary, but did not clarify when they would no longer be used.

The codes come through the popular WeChat messaging service from major internet operator Tencent Ltd. and the Alipay electronic payment service from Alibaba Group, the world’s largest e-commerce company.

Some 900 million people use the system on WeChat, according to the Beijing Youth Daily and other media. Alipay total has not been reported.

Receiving the code is simple: users fill out an electronic form with their personal data, their address and if they have a cough or fever. The system does not include steps to confirm if a user is healthy.

The authorities have warned that “violators will be treated severely”, although for the moment the sanctions have not been detailed.

According to the rules, those who try to travel with a red code will be penalized in the social credit system.

“Fraud, deception and other behavior” entail sanctions that “will have a huge impact on your life and work in the future,” according to a statement from the Heilongjiang provincial government in the northeast of the country.

Associated Press producer Olivia Zhang in Wuhan, China, AP reporter Joe McDonald and investigator Yu Bing in Beijing contributed to this report.