China DiDi to List on New York Stock Exchange

Jun 24 (.) – DiDi Global Inc., China’s largest private transportation company, said in a document sent to the regulator on Thursday that it would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company said it would offer 288 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) in its Initial Public Offering (IPO). Four ADSs would represent one Class A common share.

Backed by Asia’s largest tech investment firms SoftBank, Alibaba and Tencent, DiDi is gearing up for what is expected to be the world’s largest IPO this year.

DiDi has not disclosed the size of the offering, but sources have told . it could raise about $ 10 billion.

Goldman Sachs (Asia), Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are the main underwriters of the IPO.

