China develops controversial experiment to impregnate male mice and suggests possibility in humans

An experiment in China resulted in the birth of 10 offspring from pregnant male rats.

Simone de Beauvoir said that a woman is not born, she is made. One of the most acidic criticisms made from the materialist-biological point of view of reconstruction is precisely that: that differences between men and women are seen at the reproductive level. From this perspective, they are the ones who conceive and carry the gestation process in the womb. China is about to disprove this scientific dogma, with the experimentation of Successful male pregnancies in laboratory rats.

An alternative model of pregnancy

A team of Chinese scientists built a laboratory rat-based pregnancy model. The difference with previous experimental processes is that this time it was tested in males. From these efforts in a controlled environment, 10 rats have been successfully delivered by cesarean section. How things are going, this alternative design model it could spread to other life forms.

Despite the favorable results of the investigation, the procedures have generated strong waves of bioethical controversy. In the original conception of what motherhood means, the possibility of male pregnancies does not enter – much less successful ones. Beyond the positivist lens with which one tends to look at these problems, the root of this discomfort it could be in the culture.

The western filter does not admit that families are generated beyond the female womb. They inseminate; they get pregnant. Even though the nature has examples of contrary phenomenaLike that of seahorses, the notion that men carry out the gestation process generates acidic tensions in this part of the world. To the team of researchers from the Shanghai-based Military Medical University This Eurocentric vision mattered little to him.

Beyond the womb

In principle, science is not dogmatic. Centuries of materialistic research, however, have shown that the ‘exact sciences’ always are permeated by the social, political and ideological context in which scientists develop. For this reason, the experiments of male pregnancies made no noise in China.

On the contrary, they have been considered as examples of technological advancement. Until now, surgeries have been performed to produce “a heterosexual parabiotic pair by uniting a neutered male and female rat, ”according to the Global Times coverage. After a period of 8 weeks, the generated embryos were grafted into a female uterus. The procedure culminated in a cesarean section on embryonic day 21.

Despite the widespread encouragement of Chinese scientists, the ethical argument transcends the anthropocentric point of view. According to local media reports, for the method to be effective it was necessary cooking male mice to live female bodies. Unlike humans, these animals did not voluntarily choose to be the subjects of these types of interventions, later branded as ‘animal cruelty’.

Although the success rate was very low, 10 rats managed to develop successfully and grow to adulthood. With these results, Chinese scientists raise the possibility of migrating these gestation techniques to other species. In the not so distant future, even, it could apply to humans.

