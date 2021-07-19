China detects first human death from monkey B virus

Only 50 cases of infection of the monkey B virus with 21 fatalities have been documented once the disease directly attacks the nervous system of humans.

Severe brain damage and a lethargic death. These are some of the serious consequences of the monkey B virus in humans, according to the Chinese authorities. This weekend, the first case of death due to an infection of this pathogen, it was registered in the interior of the country. So far, his close contacts are healthy. However, this could be the start of a new epidemic, caused by another zoonotic disease.

Patient zero is, again, in China

Photography: Alessandra de Zaldo | IG: @alessadezal

Dr. Celso Ramos García, researcher at the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), defines zoonotic diseases as “[infecciones] suffered by animals, whose pathogens responsible for these diseases can be transmitted directly or indirectly to humans“. The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us the consequences of global stature that these conditions may have for humanity today.

The case is the same for monkey B virus: a disease that directly attacks the brain, and is transmitted by macaques to humans. In addition to generating lifetime conditions for patients, it is highly deadly. Once it is contracted, in the absence of alternatives to combat it, it is a matter of time before the patient dies, according to the registry of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC).

The first death from an infection of this virus in China was a veterinarian established in Beijing at the end of May 2021. With barely 53 years, fell seriously ill after contracting the virus from one of his patients. Unfortunately, he did not overcome the disease within a few days of contracting it. Patient 0 has raised suspicions of other similar cases in the same city and in the entire country, for which the local authorities have alerted the population of take extreme precautions.

We suggest: Moderna prepares vaccines against HIV, cancer and Zika with the successful messenger RNA technique

Can monkey B virus be prevented?

Photo: .

According to experts, contagion occurs from contact with human fluids. The monkey B virus has a mortality rate of 80%, according to current records. In this regard, Jane Goodall, a primatologist who has dedicated her life to the study of these animals, cannot ignore that the origin of these infections is the invasion of their natural habitat, according to the coverage of National Geographic in Spanish:

“Our lack of respect for the natural world forced animals to get closer to people, which made it easier for a pathogen to jump from an animal to a human being,” says the expert.

Such is the case of the monkey B virus, which could be prevented if macaque ecosystems were not invaded by human activity. Our body is not prepared to defend itself against many of the viruses that other animals deal with. In the same way, science still has no definitive solutions to counteract them with drugs.

In this interview, Goodall was referring to the specific case of COVID-19. However, the condition is extendable to others potential pathogens that inhabit the natural environment, today invaded by industrial activity and urbanization. Between more closeness exists between our species and other animalswarns the primatologist, we will have to deal with more zoonotic diseases.

Keep reading:

Chinese vaccines raise doubts after outbreaks in countries that used them widely

This was the deadly coronavirus pandemic that affected humanity 20,000 years ago