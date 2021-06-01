China detects first case of H10N3 bird flu in humans

A 41-year-old man went to the hospital with a fever on April 23, not knowing that it was the first H10N3 infection in humans.

The influenza virus type A is an old acquaintance of our species: it is the main cause of million cases of seasonal influenza that increase during the coldest months of the year and that in most cases, recover by themselves after one or two weeks.

And although the virus is naturally host to birds, some subtypes have the potential to jump into mammals and cause disease, especially pigs and humans. Such is the case of avian influenza H10N3, a previously known subtype of influenza A in birds, first detected in humans.

The Chinese National Health Commission explained that the case involves a 41-year-old man from Jiangsu province, who began experiencing fever “and other symptoms” on April 23. Five days later, the patient went to the hospital for medical attention, where suspicions of a new type of virus increased.

A month later, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention sequenced the entire genome, testing positive for the H10N3 virus. The authorities explained that the Jiangsu area has put in place a prevention and control device, as well as tracing of close contacts, which are under medical observation without anomalies so far.

To the relief of the authorities, the transmission capacity of this virus is nil and therefore, “the risk of a large-scale spread is extremely low“Said the Chinese National Health Commission.

The virus zoonotic they are the main responsible for 60% of infectious diseases and 75% of emerging diseases worldwide. Hence, maintaining close epidemiological surveillance is a health maxim to avoid future pandemics such as SARS-CoV-2.

Some of the most relevant avian influenza viruses that have been transmitted to humans are AH5N1, AH7N9 and AH9N2, while the best known subtypes of swine flu viruses are AH1N1 and AH3N2; However, the authorities assure that the H10N3 does not meet the necessary conditions to compromise public health and cause outbreaks that can grow out of control.

