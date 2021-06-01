China detects first case of H10N3 bird flu in humans and measures its risk of large-scale spread

The chinese health authorities have reported this Tuesday that they have detected the world’s first case of H10N3 bird flu in humans and have advanced that risk of large-scale spread it is extremely low.

The case has been detected in a 41-year-old man from Zhenjiang, in the province of Jiangsu, in the east of the Asian country, as specified by the Chinese National Health Commission, reports ‘Global Times’.

The individual presented fever and other symptoms on April 23, when he was admitted to a local medical center where he received treatment until the 28th of the same month.

After carrying out the analyzes, the health authorities have confirmed the positive in the H10N3 virus, of avian origin, making man the first human case.

“No human cases of H10N3 have been reported in the world, and the H10N3 virus among poultry is poorly pathogenic. This case is an occasional transmission between poultry and human species, and the risk of large-scale spread is extremely low, “the Chinese National Health Commission stressed in this regard.

At the moment, it is unknown how has this man been infectedAlthough the health authorities have traced their contacts to carry out the necessary protocols, without detecting anomalies, and have instructed the province of Jiangsu to carry out preventive measures. Likewise, citizens have been asked to avoid contact with sick, dead or live poultry.

For his part, the affected man is stable and you are ready to be discharged.